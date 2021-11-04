Will the US respond to OPEC's "No extra output for you!" by releasing oil from its strategic reserve?
OPEC with the big fat "NO!" on Thursday. Read from the bottom up for the chronology:
The White House is unhappy:
Biden wanted an output boost of between circa 600-800kb/d. The Biden admin says it'll use all available tools to protect the economy (ie. lower gas prices to protect votes) ... will this mean a release of oil from the US Strategic reserve? There is plenty of oil market chatter about that this is the next step.