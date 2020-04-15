US restaurant same-store sales fall 62.3% in a week - being hailed as encouraging news

A snippet from the US restaurant industry.

Same-store sales had fallen 67% in the last week of March

But have declined only 62.3% in the week ended April 5 (the latest weekly data point)





Such horrendous figures, but the less terrible data:

The restaurant industry might have found its bottom

Same-store sales... declined 62.3% in the week ended April 5,... an epic decline that is putting many restaurant chains in a serious bind, it is still an improvement of 4.7 percentage points, suggesting that the industry is clawing back at least some of its lost sales.





Can't blame folks for trying to find some positives in the gloom, still awful data though.





Keep an eye on such partial indicators such as this.



