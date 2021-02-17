US retail sales and Canadian CPI coming up next

What's on the economic calendar





The data calendar at the bottom of the hour is full with US retail sales, US PPI and Canadian CPI, all for January.





Retail sales are coming off three straight declines but expected to rise 1.1% m/m in January.









Christope Barraud suggests upside risks because:





Covid-19 disrupted the usual seasonal pattern

Stimulus checks were mainly distributed in early January

Favourable weather conditions probably boosted shopping activity

For Canada, CPI is forecast to rise 0.9% y/y with core measures ranging from +1.4% y/y to +1.8%.





US PPI is forecast to climb 0.9% y/y.





The calendar stays busy from there with:



