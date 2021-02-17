US retail sales and Canadian CPI coming up next
What's on the economic calendar
The data calendar at the bottom of the hour is full with US retail sales, US PPI and Canadian CPI, all for January.
Retail sales are coming off three straight declines but expected to rise 1.1% m/m in January.
Christope Barraud suggests upside risks because:
- Covid-19 disrupted the usual seasonal pattern
- Stimulus checks were mainly distributed in early January
- Favourable weather conditions probably boosted shopping activity
- Auto sales and gasoline prices will also support the headline
US PPI is forecast to climb 0.9% y/y.
The calendar stays busy from there with:
- 1400 GMT Fed's Barkin
- 1415 GMT Fed's Rosengren
- 1415 GMT US industrial production
- 1500 GMT US business inventories
- 1500 GMT NAHB housing market index
- 1600 GMT BOE's Ramsden on QE
- 1800 GMT US 20-year auction
- 1900 GMT FOMC minutes