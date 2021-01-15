US retail sales and Empire Fed coming up next

The market is 'selling-the-fact' on the stimulus plan as it now enters the messy process of getting through Congress. That will be the focus of the day but there are a handful of economic data points to watch starting at the bottom of the hour with:

December retail sales

December PPI

January Empire Fed

Retail sales are the headline here and December tends to undershoot because of earlier online shopping but I suspect the market will shrug off any miss.







At 1400 GMT it's onto Canadian existing home sales then at 1415 GMT the December US industrial production report.





The focus will remain on the US consumer at 1500 GMT when the preliminary U Mich consumer sentiment data is out.





In terms of Fedspeak, Kashkari gets the spotlight to himself at 1630 GMT. He's a dove.