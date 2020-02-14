US retail sales coming up next, U Mich consumer sentiment later

How is the consumer doing?

January is a far-less important month for the consumer than December but the latest retail sales report is another look at how Americans are spending. It will also contain revisions to the December data that could paint a clearer picture of the holiday season.





The consensus for the headline, ex-autos and the control group are all +0.3%.





At 1415 GMT we will get the industrial production report but then the focus will shift back to consumers with the preliminary U Mich consumer sentiment report. This will be an early look at the impact -- if any -- from coronavirus. The consensus is 99.5, down slightly from 99.8 in January.

