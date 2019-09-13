US retail sales data for August due Friday 13 September 2019 - preview

Coming up at 1230GMT

A couple of in brief previews

Westpac:
  • The first half of 2019 witnessed a strong run higher in retail sales … ahead however, momentum is set to moderate
  • Employment growth is currently slowing, and wages growth has stabilised
  • President Trump's actions have also shocked confidence
  • These factors are set to take spending growth from above trend to below over the coming year
ANZ:
  • for further expansion in retail sales to be sustainable, wages need to grow
Scotia:
  • expected to be little changed with downside risk 
  • headline sales will need a boost from core sales ex-autos and gasoline which may also prove to be challenging
  •  watch the risk of distorted seasonal effects given a) August had five weekends, and b) the Labor Day weekend overlapped with the end of August

