US retail sales data for August due Friday 13 September 2019 - preview
Coming up at 1230GMT
A couple of in brief previews
Westpac:
- The first half of 2019 witnessed a strong run higher in retail sales … ahead however, momentum is set to moderate
- Employment growth is currently slowing, and wages growth has stabilised
- President Trump's actions have also shocked confidence
- These factors are set to take spending growth from above trend to below over the coming year
ANZ:
- for further expansion in retail sales to be sustainable, wages need to grow
- expected to be little changed with downside risk
- headline sales will need a boost from core sales ex-autos and gasoline which may also prove to be challenging
- watch the risk of distorted seasonal effects given a) August had five weekends, and b) the Labor Day weekend overlapped with the end of August