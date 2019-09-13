US retail sales data for August due Friday 13 September 2019 - preview

Coming up at 1230GMT

A couple of in brief previews





Westpac:

The first half of 2019 witnessed a strong run higher in retail sales … ahead however, momentum is set to moderate

Employment growth is currently slowing, and wages growth has stabilised

President Trump's actions have also shocked confidence

These factors are set to take spending growth from above trend to below over the coming year

ANZ:

for further expansion in retail sales to be sustainable, wages need to grow

Scotia: Scotia:

expected to be little changed with downside risk

headline sales will need a boost from core sales ex-autos and gasoline which may also prove to be challenging

watch the risk of distorted seasonal effects given a) August had five weekends, and b) the Labor Day weekend overlapped with the end of August



