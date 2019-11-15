US retail sales data is due Friday - preview
October retail sales is due at 1330GMT, at the same time as Empire manufacturing
- US industrial production data for Oct. will follow at 1415GMT.
Retail sales are expected to bounce from a weak September
The IP data though, is not - another slide is forecast and thus a weak kick off to Q4.
A snippet via Scotia:
- retail sales figures for October will have to rely upon a bounce-back in core sales ex-autos and gasoline including higher prices in order to return into the black
- Industrial output ... Notwithstanding recent potential stabilization in ISM-manufacturing and Markit's manufacturing PMI, industrial production is likely to continue to weaken.