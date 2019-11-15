US retail sales data is due Friday - preview

October retail sales is due at 1330GMT, at the same time as Empire manufacturing

US industrial production data for Oct. will follow at 1415GMT.

Retail sales are expected to bounce from a weak September

The IP data though, is not - another slide is forecast and thus a weak kick off to Q4.





A snippet via Scotia:

retail sales figures for October will have to rely upon a bounce-back in core sales ex-autos and gasoline including higher prices in order to return into the black

Industrial output ... Notwithstanding recent potential stabilization in ISM-manufacturing and Markit's manufacturing PMI, industrial production is likely to continue to weaken.







