US retail sales data is due Friday - preview

October retail sales is due at 1330GMT, at the same time as Empire manufacturing 

  • US industrial production data for Oct. will follow at 1415GMT.
Retail sales are expected to bounce from a weak September 
The IP data though, is not - another slide is forecast and thus a weak kick off to Q4.

A snippet via Scotia:
  • retail sales figures for October will have to rely upon a bounce-back in core sales ex-autos and gasoline including higher prices in order to return into the black
  • Industrial output ... Notwithstanding recent potential stabilization in ISM-manufacturing and Markit's manufacturing PMI, industrial production is likely to continue to weaken. 



