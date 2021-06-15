US retail sales for May -1.3% vs -0.8% est

US retail sales for May 2021





Prior month

Retail sales -1.3% versus -0.8% estimate. Prior month revised higher to 0.9% from 0.0%



Retail sales ex auto -0.7% versus 0.4% estimate. Prior month -0.8%



Ex auto and gas -0.8% versus 0.0%. Prior month revised higher to 0.1% from -0.8%



Control group -0.7% versus -0.5% estimate. Prior month revised to -0.4% from -1.5%. The control group excludes food services, auto dealers, building materials and gasoline stations.



Overall retail sales were we can then expectations but there was brightness in the revisions from the prior month. The declines do come after two fairly strong months in both March and April.







The data may suggest that consumers are shifting their spending more to the services including travel and entertainment from the purchasing of goods as reopenings take hold and people look to get out and go away.

