US Retail sales highlight the major releases and events today
Canada Existing home sales, Empire manufacturing index him, industrial production also on the calendar
the major releases and events for today will be highlighted by the US advance retail sales for the month of April. Another sharp decline is expected as a result of the shut down of the US economy.
Below is a list of the major releases:
- US retail sales for the month of April will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. The expectations are for -12.0% vs. -8.4% in March. Ex auto and gas the expectations are for -7.6% vs. -2.8% last month. The control group is expected to fall by -5.0% vs. +2.0 last month. Finally ex auto is expected to fall by -8.5% vs. -4.2%
- US Empire manufacturing for May will also be released at 8:30 AM/1230 GMT. Last month the index plunged to a record low of -78.2 from -21.5. For this month the expectations are for a slight rebound to -60.0.
- Canada's international securities transactions for March will also be released at 8:30 AM ET/1230 GMT. Last month the number total 20.61 billion. There is no estimate for this month
- Canada existing home sales for April will be released at 9 AM ET/1300 GMT. Last month they plunged 5-14.3%
- US industrial production and capacity utilization for April will be released at 9:15 AM/1315 GMT. Industrial production is expected to plunge by -12.0% vs. -5.4% last month. They capacity utilization is also expected to tumble lower to 63.8% from 72.7%.. In 2009, the low reached 66.68. As a result if the expectations come true, it would be a record low for capacity utilization. Last month industrial production fall of -5.4% month on month was the largest decline on record. This month will more than double that if it comes out as expected
- US business inventories for the month of March will be released at 10 AM ET with expectations for -0.2% vs. -0.4% last month
- JOLTS job openings for March will also be released at 10 AM/1400 GMT. Job openings are expected to fall sharply to 5800 from 6882 last month. Now be the lowest level since January 2017. Take note it is only for March so it still is old data not fully reflective of the coronavirus shut down
- University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May preliminary will be released at 10 AM/1400 GMT with the sentiment index expected to fall to 60.0 from 71.8. Current conditions expected to come in 62.8 vs. 74.3. Expectations are expected to fall to 60.2 from 70.1
- Baker Hughes rig counts will be released at 1 AM/1700 GMT. The move lower is expected to continue with the oil rigs expected to fall to 277 from 292 last week. Total rigs are expected to fall to 342 from 374
- Total net long-term to close for the month of March will be released at 4 PM ET/2000 GMT. The data is for March is Friday. No one will care
- Finally also at 4 PM ET/2000 GMT the Federal Reserve is to release the twenty twenty financial stability report