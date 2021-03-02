US sanctions on Russia expected as early as Tuesday - over Navalny poisoning

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EUR/USD posts fresh session lows as dollar steadies after slight softness earlier
-
Pound keeps a little higher but buyers need to do more to recapture upside momentum
-
Dollar keeps on the softer side as risk trades ramp higher to start the session
-
Gold plunges on break of the Nov/Feb lows
-
EUR/USD falls to lows for the day as dollar holds firmer on the session
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
RBA monetary policy meeting today (Tuesday 02 March 2021) - preview
-
RBNZ's Hawkesby says can cut cash rate if needed, can increase bond purchases if needed
-
Fed's Daly says K-shaped recovery is not acceptable
-
Fed's Barkin: Driver of higher rates "seems to be" vaccine and economic optimism
-
ECB's Lagarde: Pandemic is still weighing heavily on our economies