US sanctions on Russia expected as early as Tuesday - over Navalny poisoning

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters on upcoming US sanctions, citing unnamed sources:

  •  US expected to impose Navalny-related sanctions on Russian individuals as early as Tuesday 
  • US expected to act under executive orders 13661, 13382 and chemical and biological weapons control act 
  • US expected to maintain waivers allowing continued US foreign aid and export licenses for Russia


