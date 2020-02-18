US sanctions Russia's Rosneft Trading SA over Venezuela ties
Russia won't like that
The US dollar has slumped on the headlines. Rosneft is Russia's largest oil company and one of the largest in the world. They're targeting the trading unit of the company (for now) and not the entire company.
- US says Russia's Rosneft has been the overwhelming provider of financial resources for Maduro gov't
- US says move to sanction Rosneft is the first in a campaign and there will be further steps
- Rosneft engaged in 'deception' including ship-to-ship oil transfers in direct effort to hide origin of Venezuelan oil
- Anyone engaging with Rosneft Trading SA runs the risk of being sanctioned themselves
- US allows entities until May 20 to wind down business with Rosneft Trading SA