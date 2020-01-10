US sanctions senior Iranian officials on individuals involved in Tuesday's strike

US imposes sanctions on Iranian regime

Pompeo: US sanctions hit at inner heart of Iranian security apparatus

Pompeo: 'No doubt' Iran intended to kill US forces in missile attack

Mnuchin: Looking forward to Chinese delegation coming to US next week

Iran is still cornered on several fronts here and I think it's a bit fanciful to think that there won't be any more hostilities. It's a matter of 'when' not 'if'.

