US sanctions senior Iranian officials on individuals involved in Tuesday's strike

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US imposes new sanctions

  • US imposes sanctions on Iranian regime
  • Pompeo: US sanctions hit at inner heart of Iranian security apparatus
  • Pompeo: 'No doubt' Iran intended to kill US forces in missile attack
  • Mnuchin: Looking forward to Chinese delegation coming to US next week
Iran is still cornered on several fronts here and I think it's a bit fanciful to think that there won't be any more hostilities. It's a matter of 'when' not 'if'.



