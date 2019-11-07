US says 1st China trade deal would include tariff rollbacks

Stocks uptick (again).





Earlier today in the European session China's Commerce ministry said that China is ready to negotiate on how much tariffs can be cancelled and that both sides will cancel tariffs at the same time that a phase one deal is reached. The size of tariff cancellation is still to be negotiated.



This headline is corroborating those thoughts from the China commerce ministry.





US major indices ticked higher on the correction but remain below the session highs.





The S&P index is at 3094, up 0.56%. The high price reached 3097.77



The NASDAQ index is at 8471.80. The high price reached 8483.15

The Dow is at 27737. The high price reached 27774. The 10 year yield is now up 11.16 basis points at 1.94%. The 30 year is up to 2.413%, up 9.7 basis points. Later at 1 PM ET, the US treasury will auction off 30 year bonds.

A headline just crossed saying that the 1st China trade deal would include tariff rollbacks. There is no details as to what does rollbacks would be.