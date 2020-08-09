US says Chinese hackers targeting election infrastructure in the lead up to the presidential election

Wall Street Journal report on remarks from National security adviser Robert O'Brien

Speaking on CBS:

"China, like Russia, like Iran-they've engaged in cyberattacks and phishing and that sort of thing with respect to our election infrastructure, with respect to websites"

China was "absolutely trying to access secretary of state websites"

Goal is "to see the president lose."

Here is the link for more. The claims have been met with scepticism says the Journal further down in the piece, citing unnmaed 'other officials familiar with the matter":

the U.S. doesn't currently have intelligence showing that Beijing is directly trying to hack election-related systems, the officials said.



