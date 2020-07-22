US says directed the closure of China's Houston consulate to protect intellectual property
Comments by the US Department of State
- The closure of China's Houston consulate is to US' protect intellectual property and private information
- Will not tolerate China's violation of US' sovereignty
- Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in US-China relations
Not much details are on offer but the headline earlier is part of what is weighing on broader risk sentiment, with US futures seen lower by 0.5% currently.
In turn, the dollar is firmer across the board in European morning trade with EUR/USD slightly softer at 1.1518 while AUD/USD fell from a high of 0.7168 to 0.7120 now.