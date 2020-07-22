US says directed the closure of China's Houston consulate to protect intellectual property

Comments by the US Department of State





The closure of China's Houston consulate is to US' protect intellectual property and private information

Will not tolerate China's violation of US' sovereignty

Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in US-China relations

Not much details are on offer but the headline earlier is part of what is weighing on broader risk sentiment, with US futures seen lower by 0.5% currently.





In turn, the dollar is firmer across the board in European morning trade with EUR/USD slightly softer at 1.1518 while AUD/USD fell from a high of 0.7168 to 0.7120 now.



