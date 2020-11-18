US says has serious concerns on China disqualifying elected legislators in Hong Kong

United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom in a joint statement

reiterate serious concern on China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong

say the disqualification rules appear part of a concerted campaign to silence all critical voices

This is in relation to:

Wow. The news has been awash with efforts in the US to disqualify the result of the presidential election. This joint statement may have had more effect if the US was left out of it. China is going to have a field day pointing out the hypocrisy. Meanwhile, the clamp down in HK continues. This won't help the people there.



