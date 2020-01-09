US says it stands ready to engage in serious negotiations with Iran
At the United Nations, The US justifies as self-defense the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani - letter
US. tells UN. it is prepared to take additional action in middle east 'as necessary' to protect US personnel, interests
- and it stands 'ready to engage without preconditions in serious negotiations with Iran' to prevent escalation by Tehran
I suppose net positive out of this lot, if its to be believed.
Maybe if the Iran Foreign Minister could be granted a visa to come to the UN that might be a help?