US Schumer says still talking on coronavirus relief package - more talks likely tonight

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Schumer is part of the talks on a COVID-19 economic spending package for the US.

  • "We're still talking" 
  • probably meeting again tonight (US time)
  • He decided not to remark on how discussions are progressing. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose