US Sec. Advisor Bolton: Expecting Chinese delegation in September

US security advisor John Bolton speaking after meetings in London

He says:
  • He did not talk about Hong Kong as part of general discussion about China. Says "we will continue to be in touch on it"
  • expecting Chinese delegation in September although Chinese have not said yes or no
  • he told UK officials he was happy to continue discussion with British technical experts on Huawei
  • British officials stressed to him today there leaving the EU on October 31. They are ready to go
  • is summarized with British officials the state of play in the US negotiations with China on trade
  • trade negotiators will probably identify sectors of UK – US trade deal they can make progress on: we are prepared to proceed as rapidly as the Brits are
  • he believes that will be overwhelmingly bipartisan support in US Congress for a trade deal with Britain
  • he told British officials the US looks forward to more extensive talks on Iran but understood priority is exiting EU on October 31
  • he told British officials it might be better to defer talks on issues like Iran, China and Huawei until later
  • he told UK officials were not here to pressure you on this.... We want to be helpful on Brexit
