US SEC charges 18 traders in a manipulation scheme … profits over $31 million

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has obtained an asset freeze against the 18 traders

scheme to manipulate more than 3,000 U.S.-listed securities

for over $31 million in illegal profits

The SEC alleges that the traders, who are primarily based in China, manipulated the prices of thousands of thinly traded securities by creating the false appearance of trading interest and activity in those stocks, thereby enabling them to reap illicit profits by artificially boosting or depressing stock prices.

For example, according to the SEC's complaint, the traders used multiple accounts to place several small sell orders to drive down a stock's price before using a different set of accounts to buy larger amounts of the stock at the artificially low prices. After accumulating their position, the traders then flipped the script and placed several small buy orders to push up prices so they could then sell their stock at artificially high prices.











