US SEC: Closely monitoring extreme price volatility of certain stocks
- closely monitoring extreme price volatility of certain stocks trading prices
- will work to protect investors, to maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets, and to facilitate capital formation
- will closely review actions taken by regulated entities that may disadvantage investors or inhibit their ability to trade certain securities market participants should be careful to avoid illegal manipulative trading activity
- issuers must ensure compliance with US securities laws
The US stocks are set to open lower with the S&P index -19 points, the Dow -188 points and the S&P down -78 points in premarket trading