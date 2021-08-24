US SEC has new disclosure requirements for Chinese companies seeking to list in New York

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters had this out a few hours ago, posting now as a bit of a catch up for those interested. 

  • Some Chinese companies have now started to receive detailed instructions from the SEC about greater disclosure of their use of offshore vehicles known as variable interest entities (VIEs) for IPOs; implications for investors and the risk that Chinese authorities will interfere with company operations.
I bolded that bit as its been a key concern on Chinese equities 



