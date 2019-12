US Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaking with Reuters

North Korea's rhetoric was concerning

Pyongyang would likely carry out tests if they "don't feel satisfied"

He did not provide details on what type of tests may be likely.

US diplomacy with NK has been a bit of a fail the past few years. No cessation in NK tests. Esper is right to be concerned.







Yen the currency to watch on NK tensions. Not doing much today though.