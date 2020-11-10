US Sec of State Pompeo: There will be a smooth transition to a 2nd Trump administration

Interesting comments from Pompeo

There will be a smooth transition to a 2nd Trump Administration Then he shifted by saying:

Votes remain to be counted in US election, transition will be smooth no matter who is in the White House

World should have every confidence that any transition process in US will be smooth.

Biden is leading in enough US states to win the US presidency, but

Pres. Trump has right to go to court, but has obligation to produce evidence of election fraud For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Meanwhile Republican US Senator Portman said: