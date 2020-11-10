US Sec of State Pompeo: There will be a smooth transition to a 2nd Trump administration

Interesting comments from Pompeo

  • There will be a smooth transition to a 2nd Trump Administration
Then he shifted by saying:
  • Votes remain to be counted in US election, transition will be smooth no matter who is in the White House
  • World should have every confidence that any transition process in US will be smooth.  
Meanwhile Republican US Senator Portman said:
  • Biden is leading in enough US states to win the US presidency, but 
  • Pres. Trump has right to go to court, but has obligation to produce evidence of election fraud
