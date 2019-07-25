US Sec of State Pompeo trying to deal with Iran and North Korea crises simultaneously
Comments from Pompeo
- US still wants North Korean talks despite missile launches
- He would go to Tehran (Iran) to deliver messages
The background to this is deteriorating relations with Iran as tensions in the Gulf and simmer and accelerate. On North Korea, despite all the good feels being projected by the US Admin NK fired off two ballistic missile tests yesterday.
And, more:
- China needs to do the right thing on Hong Kong
- Turkey sanction possible, prefer S-400 not activated