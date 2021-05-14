US Sec State Blinken said the US will not leave Australia alone to face China coercion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at a press conference on Thursday (US time) alongside visiting Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

"I reiterated that the United States will not leave Australia alone on the field, or maybe I should say alone on the pitch, in the face of economic coercion by China"

The background to this is China's Communist Party steadily ratcheting higher of economic sanctions on Australia and other diplomatic pressures. the CCP has used attacks on Australia instead of direct hits at the US, Australia is less able to respond.











