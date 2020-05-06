US Sec State Pompeo assessing China's oversight of Hong Kong - delaying report to Congress

Another item of note in reference to deteriorating US-China relations.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking on Wednesday, says his State Department is delaying a report to Congress assessing whether Hong Kong enjoys sufficient autonomy from China to continue receiving special treatment from the United States

he is awaiting China's May 22 National People's Congress

delay to the report is "to account for any additional actions that Beijing may be contemplating in the run up" China's Congress

Wants to assess if anything from it would further undermine the people of Hong Kong's autonomy

---

Keep an eye on these US-China developments, further deterioration risks lower 'risk' trades (such as AUD, CNH, equities)