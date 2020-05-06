US Sec State Pompeo assessing China's oversight of Hong Kong - delaying report to Congress
Another item of note in reference to deteriorating US-China relations.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking on Wednesday, says his State Department is delaying a report to Congress assessing whether Hong Kong enjoys sufficient autonomy from China to continue receiving special treatment from the United States
- he is awaiting China's May 22 National People's Congress
- delay to the report is "to account for any additional actions that Beijing may be contemplating in the run up" China's Congress
- Wants to assess if anything from it would further undermine the people of Hong Kong's autonomy
---
Keep an eye on these US-China developments, further deterioration risks lower 'risk' trades (such as AUD, CNH, equities)