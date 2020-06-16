US Sec State Pompeo is on his way to a (not so) secret meeting with China

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and  China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi are to meet in Hawaii.

Neither China nor US have confirmed the meeting, I don't know what the reluctance is 'cause its well publicised.
The chatter has been around all week and Pompeo is on route now.
Pompeo has been more vocal than Trump in past weeks condemning China, his slinking off to Hawaii might go some way to mending some fences and thawing relations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
