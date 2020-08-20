US Sec State Pompeo on Iran again - says it'd be an enormous mistake not to extend conventional arms embargo
Secretary of State Pompeo
Meanwhile, the UK, Germany and France say they cannot support US moves to restore UN sanctions on Iran
- The three urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with it nuclear commitments and return to full compliance without delay
More from Pompeo (he is speaking at a press conference at the UN):
- US will never allow Iran to freely sell conventional arms such as tanks
- if UN sanctions are violated, US will do everything it can to enforce them
Rising tensions re Iran should be a risk negative, although nothing seems to be halting it at present.