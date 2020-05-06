US Sec State Pompeo says again China did not act fast enough over the coronavirus outbreak

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Pompeo speaking on Fox, dialling back his rhetoric a little.

He had previously said the virus was a deliberate man-made virus, basing his comments on media reports.

Now falling back on the 'could have moved quicker' attack. He is on much safer ground with this given the experience the US administration has had with moving slowly on the COVID-19 outbreak. 

ADDED --- Uh-oh, here we go, Pompeo with more:
  • reiterates he has seen evidence the virus came for a lab in China


