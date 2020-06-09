US Sec State Pompeo says US stands with allies against Chinese Communist Party’s coercive bullying

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Pompeo has issued a press statement titled: On China's Attempted Coercion of the United Kingdom

Link here for the full thing if you want to read it.

Excerpt:
  • The United States stands with our allies and partners against the Chinese Communist Party's coercive bullying tactics. 
  • In the latest example, Beijing has reportedly threatened to punish British bank HSBC and to break commitments to build nuclear power plants in the United Kingdom unless London allows Huawei to build its 5G network. 
Pompeo has issued a press statement titled: On China's Attempted Coercion of the United Kingdom


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose