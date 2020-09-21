US Secretary of State Pompeo: Imposes new sanctions on Iranian defense ministry
Pressure continues to be allied to Iran
US Secretary of State Pompeo is announcing new sanctions on Iranian Defense Ministry. The sanctions are focused on producers of Iran's missile program including 2 individuals it says are central to Brands uranium enrichment operations.
US Defense Secretary Esper adds that US stands ready to respond to future Iranian aggression.
US commerce Sec. Ross says US at 5 Iranian scientists to sanctions list.