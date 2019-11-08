US Secretary of State Pompeo speaking in Berlin

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Via Reuters

  • Tells German audience that your own intelligence chief has said Huawei cannot be trusted
  • referencing Nord strem 2 gas pipeline: we don't want europe's energy supplies to depend on Putin's whims
  • we seek all nations help in bringing Tehran back to the negotiating table 
  • NATO needs to grow and change otherwise runs the risk of becoming obsolete
  • We want more trade with Europe
  • Irrational to think of Russia as a worthy partner in the Middle East
  • US Officers are still on the ground in Syria, we did not withdraw
  • China today suppresses people with tactics that would be 'horrifyingly familiar' to East Germans
Perhaps a stop over at Checkpoint Charlie may be on the cards. As an aside Berlin is an amazing capital to visit for museums. They have done a really good job to help present generations remember the failings of history. 
Via Reuters
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose