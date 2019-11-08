US Secretary of State Pompeo speaking in Berlin

Tells German audience that your own intelligence chief has said Huawei cannot be trusted

referencing Nord strem 2 gas pipeline: we don't want europe's energy supplies to depend on Putin's whims

we seek all nations help in bringing Tehran back to the negotiating table

NATO needs to grow and change otherwise runs the risk of becoming obsolete

We want more trade with Europe

Irrational to think of Russia as a worthy partner in the Middle East

US Officers are still on the ground in Syria, we did not withdraw