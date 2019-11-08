US Secretary of State Pompeo speaking in Berlin
Via Reuters
- Tells German audience that your own intelligence chief has said Huawei cannot be trusted
- referencing Nord strem 2 gas pipeline: we don't want europe's energy supplies to depend on Putin's whims
- we seek all nations help in bringing Tehran back to the negotiating table
- NATO needs to grow and change otherwise runs the risk of becoming obsolete
- We want more trade with Europe
- Irrational to think of Russia as a worthy partner in the Middle East
- US Officers are still on the ground in Syria, we did not withdraw
- China today suppresses people with tactics that would be 'horrifyingly familiar' to East Germans
Perhaps a stop over at Checkpoint Charlie may be on the cards. As an aside Berlin is an amazing capital to visit for museums. They have done a really good job to help present generations remember the failings of history.