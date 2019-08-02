US Secretary of State Pompeo: Time for China to stop taking advantage of trade

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo
US secretary of state Pompeo is on the wires saying:
- dispute about central premise of high global trade done
- it is time for China to stop taking advantage of trade
- China using predatory trade tactics for decades
- China behavior has negative implications for business
- Pres. Trump is clear that he wants China to do the right thing
- US won't tip and to what it will or won't do in Hong Kong
- engaging with Kim didn't give him a darn thing
- urges China to do the right thing regarding Hong Kong protests
- China capital flowing to the US should not compromise national security
- North Korea needs to fulfill promises made in Singapore
- US fully committed to denuclearization in North Korea via diplomacy
- US taking a toughest response to North Korea in history
- Iran sanctions have been effective and we will enforce them everywhere
- China has been helpful in engaging North Korea