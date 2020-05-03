US Secretary of State says 'enormous evidence' exists that COVID-19 spread from Wuhan lab

America accuses China of covering up what happened





US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of covering up the release of COVID-19 from a lab in Wuhan.





"I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan," he told ABC.





The comments follow a report from Fox News' John Roberts along similar lines on Saturday.







A Senior Intelligence Source tells me there is agreement among most of the 17 Intelligence agencies that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab. The source stressed that the release is believed to be a MISTAKE, and was not intentional.

Sources say not all 17 intelligence agencies agree that the lab was the source of the virus because there is not yet a definitive "smoking gun". But confidence is high among 70-75% of the agencies.

A severe deterioration in the US-China relationship is coming. Even if there had been no coronavirus, the looming decoupling of the world's two largest economies alone is worth the drop in the S&P 500 from the highs.



