US Secretary of State says 'enormous evidence' exists that COVID-19 spread from Wuhan lab

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

America accuses China of covering up what happened

America accuses China of covering up what happened
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of covering up the release of COVID-19 from a lab in Wuhan.

"I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan," he told ABC.

The comments follow a report from Fox News' John Roberts along similar lines on Saturday.

A Senior Intelligence Source tells me there is agreement among most of the 17 Intelligence agencies that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan lab. The source stressed that the release is believed to be a MISTAKE, and was not intentional.

Sources say not all 17 intelligence agencies agree that the lab was the source of the virus because there is not yet a definitive "smoking gun". But confidence is high among 70-75% of the agencies.
A severe deterioration in the US-China relationship is coming. Even if there had been no coronavirus, the looming decoupling of the world's two largest economies alone is worth the drop in the S&P 500 from the highs.


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose