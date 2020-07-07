US securities firm says the main stock market risk … is an economic recovery

Yes, really: The main risk to equities in the coming quarter is that V-shape recovery expectations suddenly return with a vengeance, yield curves steepen and concerns rise that the Federal Reserve is too easy.

Makes sense in the context of this market, but still, SMH.





Comments comes from a Jeffries report, more:

Equites can continue to rally on the re-opening dynamic while governments and central banks will remain wary of removing stimulus prematurely since they remain hyper focused on the deflationary impact of the lockdowns.

--

--

Jefferies Group is a US investment bank & financial services company.





