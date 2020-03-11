US securities regulator (SEC) staff in DC working from home after coronavirus case

A Securities and Exchange Commission worker is being treated for symptoms of the coronavirus 

  • in its Washington, D.C., HQ
  • issued a memo encouraging staff to work remotely
  • most people now are
There are around 4,350 staff working at the office
 
  • "Even with increased telework, the SEC remains able and committed to fully executing its mission on behalf of investors, including monitoring market function and working closely with other regulators and market participants"

