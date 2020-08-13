US sees a daily uptick in COVID cases and deaths

1497 new deaths

56307 new cases vs 55504 yesterday

Total deaths in the US now to 165,000.





After peaking at 76,000 cases in mid-July there was a downtick through month-end but now we've been around 55,000 since the start of the month.





One small skew is that California has reported some old tests in the past two days, so added around 4K positives per day. The mid-west is where cases are high at the moment as the virus makes its way to rural areas.





The big challenge in the month ahead will be the reopening of schools.

