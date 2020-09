Prior was 0.677%

Bid to cover at 2.3 vs 2.41 prior



This was a record size for a 10-year reopening, up $6 billion from July in a sign of just how much debt the US is issuing. The 0.8 bps tail is turning into a trend as there have been several soft auctions in the past two months.





USD/JPY hasn't moved on the results but sits just below the highs of the day.