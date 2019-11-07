US sells 30 year bonds at high yield of 2.430% vs WI at 2.424%

US sells $19 billion of 30 year bonds

US sells 30 year at a high yield of 2.43%. That is a touch higher than the WI level at 2.424% at the auction time



Bid to cover 2.23x which is spot on the six-month average of 2.23x

Dealers took 20.73% versus the six-month average of 26.9%

Directs took 20.5% versus six-month average of 14.5%

Indirects took 50.8% versus six-month average of 58.6%

The auction is a C+.





There was a little tail (higher yield). The bid to cover was spot on the average. The dealers were not saddled with supply, however which is somewhat positive.



