US sells 30 year bonds at high yield of 2.430% vs WI at 2.424%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US sells $19 billion of 30 year bonds

  • US sells 30 year at a high yield of 2.43%. That is a touch higher than the WI level at 2.424% at the auction time
  • Bid to cover 2.23x which is spot on the six-month average of 2.23x
  • Dealers took 20.73% versus the six-month average of 26.9%
  • Directs took 20.5% versus six-month average of 14.5%
  • Indirects took 50.8% versus six-month average of 58.6%
The auction is a C+. 

There was a little tail (higher yield). The bid to cover was spot on the average.  The dealers were not saddled with supply, however which is somewhat positive.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose