US sells 30 year bonds at high yield of 2.430% vs WI at 2.424%
US sells $19 billion of 30 year bonds
- US sells 30 year at a high yield of 2.43%. That is a touch higher than the WI level at 2.424% at the auction time
- Bid to cover 2.23x which is spot on the six-month average of 2.23x
- Dealers took 20.73% versus the six-month average of 26.9%
- Directs took 20.5% versus six-month average of 14.5%
- Indirects took 50.8% versus six-month average of 58.6%
The auction is a C+.
There was a little tail (higher yield). The bid to cover was spot on the average. The dealers were not saddled with supply, however which is somewhat positive.