US sells 30-year bonds at 2.320% vs 2.338% WI

Prior was 2.295%

Bid to cover 2.47 vs 2.28



Strong demand at the 30-year auction will put downward pressure on the dollar and USD/JPY in particular. It highlights real-money demand for bonds and the growing potential of some kind of interim top in yields.





Rates are coming under further pressure after this sale, which is a pretty big miss, especially in a reopening. Further down the curve, 10s are now down 3.7 bps to 1.628% after a high of 1.70% earlier.





Look for some positive spillover into risk assets as well.

