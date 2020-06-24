US sells $47 billion of 5 year notes at 0.330% vs. WI at 0.336%
US treasury sells 47 billion of 5 year notes
- High yield 0.33% vs. 0.336% WI level before the auction
- Bid to cover 2.58x vs. six-month average of 2.47x
- Dealers 21.96% vs. six-month average of 27.1%
- Directs 15.8% vs. six-month average of 13.9%
- Indirects 62.3% vs. six-month average of 59.0%
Overall a decent auction with the:
- yield coming in lower than the WI level
- Bid to cover higher than the six-month average
- Dealers saddled with less than the six-month average.