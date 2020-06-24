US sells $47 billion of 5 year notes at 0.330% vs. WI at 0.336%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US treasury sells 47 billion of 5 year notes

  • High yield 0.33% vs. 0.336% WI level before the auction
  • Bid to cover 2.58x vs. six-month average of 2.47x
  • Dealers 21.96% vs. six-month average of 27.1%
  • Directs 15.8% vs. six-month average of 13.9%
  • Indirects 62.3% vs. six-month average of 59.0%
Overall a decent auction with the:
  • yield coming in lower than the WI level
  • Bid to cover higher than the six-month average
  • Dealers saddled with less than the six-month average.
