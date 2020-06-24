US sells $47 billion of 5 year notes at 0.330% vs. WI at 0.336%

US treasury sells 47 billion of 5 year notes

High yield 0.33% vs. 0.336% WI level before the auction



Bid to cover 2.58x vs. six-month average of 2.47x



Dealers 21.96% vs. six-month average of 27.1%



Directs 15.8% vs. six-month average of 13.9%



Indirects 62.3% vs. six-month average of 59.0%

Overall a decent auction with the:

