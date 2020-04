Congratulations you locked in a loss

The bond market is a truly startling place right now. US 5-year inflation protected notes just sold at -32 basis points. That means you get paid inflation, minus 0.32%.





If you pair that with 0.37% in 5-year notes currently that's assumed inflation of 0.68% for the next half-decade. Not much confidence in the Fed there, or it's a bet on financial repression.