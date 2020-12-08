US sells $56 billion of 3 year notes that high yield of 0.211%

Tail of 0.4 basis points

WI yield at time of auction was 0.207%. Tail of 0.4 basis points



High yield of 0.211% vs. prior auction of 0.25%



Bid to cover 2.28x vs. six-month average of 2.4x



Dealers take 34.88% vs. six-month average of 25.5%

Directs 15.9% vs. six-month average of 14.2%



Indirects 49.3% vs. six-month average of 60.3%

A sloppy auction with a 0.4 basis point tail, bid to cover that was less than the six-month average, dealers saddled with a higher percentage of the auction.







Grade: D

