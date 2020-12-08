US sells $56 billion of 3 year notes that high yield of 0.211%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

  • WI yield at time of auction was 0.207%. Tail of 0.4 basis points
  • High yield of 0.211% vs. prior auction of 0.25%
  • Bid to cover 2.28x vs. six-month average of 2.4x
  • Dealers take 34.88% vs. six-month average of 25.5%
  • Directs 15.9% vs. six-month average of 14.2%
  • Indirects 49.3% vs. six-month average of 60.3%
A sloppy auction with a 0.4 basis point tail, bid to cover that was less than the six-month average, dealers saddled with a higher percentage of the auction.

Grade: D
