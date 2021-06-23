US Sen. Tester: Getting closer on infrastructure talks

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester

US Dem Sen. Jon Tester says:
  • getting closer to infrastructure talks
  • My goal is to have a deal by the end of the day and hopefully by early afternoon
Sen. Joe Manchin added:
  • He hopes to have a deal before the Senate breaks on Thursday for the July 4 Independence holiday
  • gas tax, electric vehicle pay-fors are off the table
GOP Senator Romney concrurred:
  • He hopes to have infrastructure deal today
the NASDAQ index remains higher by around 44 points or 0.31% at 14298. That would be a new record close.

The S&P index remains below its all-time high closing level at 4257.11. It currently trades at 4250.81, up 4.4 points or 0.10%.

The Dow industrial average is unchanged at 33947.
