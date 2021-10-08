US Senate has the numbers to approve procedural vote - next up is the actual debt ceiling vote

This procedural vote needed 60 yes votes to pass, which it has.

Voting is ongoing but the vote has enough yeas to pass. 10 Republicans have voted aye to advance the debt limit patch. Add in 50 Dems and there's the 60 required.





Which sets up the actual vote to raise the debt limit - given the procedural vote passed it appears likely (near-certain) the actual limit-raising vote will also pass. But, hey .... US politics has done stranger things (attempted coup only a few months back and what have you), so stay wary of the (now remote) tail risk.





Once passed in the Senate the vote goes to the House (likely next week, and likely to pass given the Dems clear majority there). Once the House votes the debt limit will have been raised until December.

Now a word from our sponsor --> Join me in about 6 weeks when we can go through this baloney all over again.



