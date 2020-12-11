U.S. Senate clears defense bill that Trump has threatened to veto

US Senate has also cleared the one week stop gap funding bill to avert shut down





Trump opposes the bill because it includes provisions to remove the names of Confederate generals from military bases. He also objects to section 230 of the communications decency act. That act protects technology companies like alphabet Twitter and Facebook from liability for what appears on their platforms, although that is not related to the military.











In addition 2 passing the defense bill, the Senate passed a one-week spending bill that will prevent a government shutdown. That gives the White House and Congress another week to negotiate a broader set of spending measures. A successful veto override by Congress read 1st of Trump's for your presidency

The U.S. Senate clears the defense bill that Pres. Trump has threatened to veto. The bill passed 84 to 13. If the president or to veto the bill it could have been overridden by a 2/3 vote. That hurdle seems easily attainable. Earlier this week, the House voted 335 to 78 which was also more than the 2/3 majority needed.