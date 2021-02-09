U.S. Senate Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump begins

The Dems need 17 GOP to vote in favor of conviction

The U.S. Senate impeachment trial former Pres. Trump is beginning. If you want to watch it live (or listen in), click on the following link. I will not be commenting on the proceedings as they are not likely to have any market impact.





The trials expected to last about a week. The GOP lawyers will argue the unconstitutionality of impeaching Pres. Trump while he is out of office, and that the storming of the capital was planned well in advance of the speech from Pres. Trump on January 6th.



The Dems will present history of riling up his base before and on January 6th. They will also point to Pres. Trump's lack of reaction after the Capitol was undersiege and congressional, senate and his own VP lives were endangered.







