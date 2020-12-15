US Senate leader McConnell says its time to find consensus on COVID-19 relief

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This sort of big talk has been ongoing for months and so far to no avail.

Is this more of the same it indicating genuine desire to get an economic package passed?
  • Time for Republicans,. Democrats to find consensus
  • calls for agreement before the holidays
Adds that he hopes the other side share a sense of urgency. HArd to believe has said this but there you go. 

So far for the night session (Globex) stock index futures have languished, maybe this hopium can give them a lift. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose