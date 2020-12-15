US Senate leader McConnell says its time to find consensus on COVID-19 relief
This sort of big talk has been ongoing for months and so far to no avail.
Is this more of the same it indicating genuine desire to get an economic package passed?
- Time for Republicans,. Democrats to find consensus
- calls for agreement before the holidays
Adds that he hopes the other side share a sense of urgency. HArd to believe has said this but there you go.
So far for the night session (Globex) stock index futures have languished, maybe this hopium can give them a lift.