US Senate leader McConnell says two sides are a long way apart

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Referring to negotiations on the relief bill.

  • still a long way apart
  • sure hope there is a deal by the end of the week
  • "I've got 15-20 of my members who believe we've already added enough to the national debt."
  • "The only thing that gets an outcome is the Speaker and the President of the United States reaching an agreement. And once they do that, I believe the majority of my members will support it, but not every single one of them."


