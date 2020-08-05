US Senate leader McConnell says two sides are a long way apart
Referring to negotiations on the relief bill.
- still a long way apart
- sure hope there is a deal by the end of the week
- "I've got 15-20 of my members who believe we've already added enough to the national debt."
- "The only thing that gets an outcome is the Speaker and the President of the United States reaching an agreement. And once they do that, I believe the majority of my members will support it, but not every single one of them."